Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Lansing Street Advisors’ Largest Position

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $509.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.