Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

