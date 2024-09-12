Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTI stock opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.86. The stock has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

