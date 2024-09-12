Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.86. The firm has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

