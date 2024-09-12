Verasity Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

