Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.66.

NYSE VZ opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

