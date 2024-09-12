Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.03 million and $10,801.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00576342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00106563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00293595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031868 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084506 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,245,460 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.