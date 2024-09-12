Vest Financial LLC Acquires 31,400 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.50.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

