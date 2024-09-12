Vest Financial LLC Buys 6,658 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Linde by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

