Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 254,320 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

