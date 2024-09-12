Vest Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Garmin worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $182.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

