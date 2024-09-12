Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

SNA stock opened at $276.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

