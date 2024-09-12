Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Down 76.0% in August

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,900 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vicinity Motor Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ VEV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 320,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.45. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
About Vicinity Motor
