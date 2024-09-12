Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Down 76.0% in August

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,900 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VEV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 320,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.45. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

