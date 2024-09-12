VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
