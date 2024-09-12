VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 22702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,126,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,706,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

