VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on September 12th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDC stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

