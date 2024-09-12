VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60.

