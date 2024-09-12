VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 455.50 ($5.96). Approximately 186,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 223,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.99).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 478.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

