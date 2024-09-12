VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.94 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

