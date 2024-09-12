Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

