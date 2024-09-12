Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

