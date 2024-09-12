Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.99

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.99 and last traded at $93.06, with a volume of 15517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

