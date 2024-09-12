Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.84

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 102392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.39 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.120294 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vitalhub
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
