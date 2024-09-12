VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:BITX opened at $24.46 on Thursday. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

