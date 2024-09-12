VitalStone Financial LLC Has $82,000 Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

PFIX opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $114.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

