VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 114.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $106.79.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

