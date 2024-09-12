VR Education (LON:VRE) Shares Up 5.4%

VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.24). Approximately 1,190,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 28.86. The firm has a market cap of £53.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50.

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

