Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

