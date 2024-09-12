Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.85.
About Wah Fu Education Group
