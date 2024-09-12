Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 0.2%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.58 and last traded at C$19.54. 1,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Wall Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$609.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.50.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of C$35.84 million for the quarter.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

