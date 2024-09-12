Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

