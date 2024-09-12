Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,889,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,069,000 after buying an additional 141,312 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $6,110,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 85,995 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAIN opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

