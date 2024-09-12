Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

