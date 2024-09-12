Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $149,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.