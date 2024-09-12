Wanchain Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,237,169 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

