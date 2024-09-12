Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.14. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 6,534,795 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,165,000 after buying an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $198,916,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after buying an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

