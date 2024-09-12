Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 400 shares.The stock last traded at $455.90 and had previously closed at $485.10.
Watsco Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.08 and a 200-day moving average of $446.06.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
