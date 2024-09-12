Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 7,038 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 542,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.