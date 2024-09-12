Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 9,248 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.