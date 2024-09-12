Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,971 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 1,990,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.