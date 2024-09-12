Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $216,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC owned about 0.95% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 840.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $341,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JUNW opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Further Reading

