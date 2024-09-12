Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $244,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJUL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

