Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $423,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

