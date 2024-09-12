Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $462,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.04 and a 200-day moving average of $262.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

