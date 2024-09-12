Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after buying an additional 709,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

