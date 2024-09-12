Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $920.89 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $875.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $896.20 and a 200-day moving average of $831.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.