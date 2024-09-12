Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $5.67 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 250.7% during the second quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 117,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,823,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,884,000 after buying an additional 98,676 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,321,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,147,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

