Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $740,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $28.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

