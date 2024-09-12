Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC owned 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,082,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,740,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FMAY opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

