Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.