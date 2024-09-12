Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6,689.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,432,000 after purchasing an additional 367,906 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $144.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

